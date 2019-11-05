Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,375 ($31.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,157.67 ($28.19).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($27.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,921.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,972.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

