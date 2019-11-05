ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $84,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 771.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

ANSS traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.23. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

