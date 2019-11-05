Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

APEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 95,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

