Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $163,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

