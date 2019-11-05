Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at UBS Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

APO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. 97,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -206.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

