Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 119.15% and a negative return on equity of 8,682.29%. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.94. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

In other news, Director James S. Scibetta purchased 22,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,060.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $121,453 over the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

