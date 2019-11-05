ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of MT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 3,670,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,117,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

