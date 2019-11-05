Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.15-14.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Arconic has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Arconic’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.47.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

