Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

NYSE ACA traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. 9,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

