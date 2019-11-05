Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.03 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $570,330.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036578 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 145,108,772 coins and its circulating supply is 115,794,510 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptomate, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.