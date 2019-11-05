Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ARTX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $4.50 price target on Arotech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arotech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTX opened at $2.97 on Friday. Arotech has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 12.6% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 26.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech during the second quarter valued at about $863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech during the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

