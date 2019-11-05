ARP Americas LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,090 shares of company stock worth $11,272,810 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

