ARP Americas LP Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Allstate by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,884.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 207,847 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

