ARP Americas LP Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.34.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,572,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

