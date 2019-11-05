ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

