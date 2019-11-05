ARP Americas LP Takes $1.02 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

