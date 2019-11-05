Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $92,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

