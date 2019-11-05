Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,583,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 3,681,806 shares.The stock last traded at $0.46 and had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 167,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.