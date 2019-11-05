Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $500,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 117,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

