Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eBay by 247.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,218,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

eBay stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.