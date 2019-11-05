Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,181 Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Monroe Capital worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Monroe Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Monroe Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

