Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

