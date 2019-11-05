Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

AZPN stock opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

