AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.20 Million

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to post $109.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $416.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $417.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.45 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $795,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.