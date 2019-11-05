AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 70.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. 81,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

