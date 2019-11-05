ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,824.00 and $45,380.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,347.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.03142802 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00605597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

