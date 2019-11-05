ATLANT (ATL) Trading Up 85.3% Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and Exrates. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 85.3% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $940.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00220744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.01478984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00119552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

