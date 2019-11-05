Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NYSE AT opened at $2.32 on Friday. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

