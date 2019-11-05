Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

