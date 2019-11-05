Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,436 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,972,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,788,000 after acquiring an additional 702,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,920 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,378,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.