Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,119 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 714,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

