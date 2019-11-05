Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

