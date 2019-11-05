Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,577,000 after buying an additional 1,218,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,706,000 after buying an additional 941,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

