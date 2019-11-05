Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 3.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 261,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

