Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AUBN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.39. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $47.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

