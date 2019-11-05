Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 19,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,575.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

