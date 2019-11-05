Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AUK stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 250,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,261. Aukett Swanke has a 1-year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.

About Aukett Swanke

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

