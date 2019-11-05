Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Set at $25.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 585,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,712. The stock has a market cap of $483.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 13,231.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,333 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 381,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.