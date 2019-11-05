Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $99.51 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $89.58 on Friday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth $70,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 894.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 26.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.