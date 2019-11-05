AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Chairman Michael J. Jackson Sells 29,294 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 29,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,537,349.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

