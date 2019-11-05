Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont purchased 200 shares of Avangrid stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avangrid stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,664,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,072,000 after buying an additional 1,014,385 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP increased its stake in Avangrid by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 237,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,413,000 after buying an additional 183,346 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 459,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 973.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.