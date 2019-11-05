Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Garrett Ingram acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

