Avon Products, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Avon Products in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avon Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

AVP stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVP. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Avon Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Avon Products by 70.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 976,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $64,248.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

