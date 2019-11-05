AVX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVX)

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of AVX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,884. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. AVX has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on AVX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

