Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 47,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

