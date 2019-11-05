Axcella Health Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 5th (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health’s (NASDAQ:AXLA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 5th. Axcella Health had issued 3,571,428 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $71,428,560 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AXLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 17.42 and a current ratio of 17.42. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,442,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

