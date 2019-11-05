B. Riley Reiterates “$33.00” Price Target for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 209,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

