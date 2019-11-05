Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,632. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 23,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $80,166.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 177,330 shares of company stock worth $546,136 over the last ninety days.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

