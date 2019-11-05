Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.79. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

