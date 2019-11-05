Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLDP. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.79. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

